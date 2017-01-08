Jenna Bush Hager makes first slip at the Golden Globes, asks Pharrell about wrong movie

Hosting on a red carpet is harder than it looks. (Photo: Dan MacMedan, Dan MacMedan-USA TODAY NETWORK)

A Freudian slip on the red carpet is every host's worst nightmare -- and we're guessing NBC correspondent Jenna Bush Hager is suffering through some tongue-tied regrets right about now.

The daughter of former President George W. Bush, and granddaughter of former President George H. W. Bush, botched the name of the movie that earned Pharrell a nomination for best original score.

Instead of asking the artist about his work on Hidden Figures, a film about female NASA employees who helped the U.S. win the space race, she called the film "Hidden Fences."

This red carpet correspondent speaking with Pharrell just said he was nominated for "Hidden Fences" look at his face 😭 pic.twitter.com/6QTOBH6qtO — DK Uzoukwu (@DKuzLA) January 9, 2017

Fences is another Golden Globe nominated film, a Shakespearean family drama set against 1950s suburban Pittsburgh with a tragic African-American patriarch.

Twitter was unforgiving about the flub.

Jenna Bush just asked Pharrell about "Hidden Fences". I guess all black movies look the same to her. #goldenglobes — Leo Spy (@binarycool) January 9, 2017

Jenna Bush is not going to have a good night on the internet. Perfectly handled, @Pharrell. https://t.co/dtHWS8MXqF — Xeni Jardin (@xeni) January 9, 2017



