Victims of Manchester concert attack identified

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - MAY 23: The first floral tributes to the victims of the terrorist attack are placed on the empty streets on Shudehill, May 23, 2017 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images) (Photo: Christopher Furlong, 2017 Getty Images)

Authorities and British media have identified the first victims of the deadly suicide bombing at an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester, northern England on Monday night that killed 22 and injured 59.

Georgina Callander, 18, from Tarleton in Lancashire, northern England was killed in the attack, British media have reported.

Pictured: First victim of Manchester attack https://t.co/eBuCrfJrNu — Evening Standard (@standardnews) May 23, 2017

Authorities have also identified an 8-year-old girl, Saffie Roussos, as one of the 22 killed.

UK officials said 12 children under the age of 16 were among the 59 injured in the attack. The Islamic State group has claimed responsibility for the bombing.

This is an ongoing story and will continue to be updated.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

