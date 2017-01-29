Colossal crowds pack the streets against Trump once again

Protestors crowd the sidewalks at HartsfieldJackson Atlanta International Airport to denounce US President Donald Trump's executive order. (Photo: TAMI CHAPPELL/AFP/Getty Images, This content is subject to copyright.)

For now at least, this might be our new normal.

One week after a massive Women's March on Washington and similar marches across the world in defiance of President Trump and concerns over a rollback of rights, a rising tide of outrage again sent Americans into city streets.

The first ripples began with protests at about a dozen airports Saturday over Trump's executive order barring citizens of seven Muslim-majority countries from entering the U.S.

From Seattle to Newark, Houston to Boston, hundreds jammed airport terminals — lawyers, immigration advocates, ordinary citizens compelled to the front lines, many refusing to leave until those who had been detained by U.S. Customs had been freed or had obtained legal counsel.

On Sunday, the movement caught fire and demonstrations and rallies erupted in communities across the U.S. from city halls to airports to parks. In the nation's capital, the site of the march that drew a crushing 500,000 people Jan. 21, Pennsylvania Avenue was shut down Sunday as thousands trekked from the White House to the U.S. Capitol. An energized crowd stopped outside Trump's showcase hotel along the avenue to shake fists and chant "shame."

Boston

Boston's Copley Square, the public square packed with runners when bombs exploded at the Boston Marathon in 2013, was a sea of signs and electrified demonstrators hoisting placards saying "deport hate" and "immigrants, refugees, asylum seekers, we will stand with you."

Copley Square in Boston right now.

You'd think it was the inauguration. pic.twitter.com/vJAsmILGXP — ian bremmer (@ianbremmer) January 29, 2017

San Francisco

At San Francisco International Airport, hundreds of people choked the international terminal. Signs blared "resist," "1939/2017 never again" and "due process for all." A phalanx of lawyers lined up, offering free legal aid to refugees affected by the executive order. Thunderous applause broke out when teachers and union reps were introduced.

Here's what San Francisco International Airport looks like right now pic.twitter.com/a9Zp4yfNqt — Alex Kantrowitz (@Kantrowitz) January 29, 2017

Charlottesville, Va.

College campuses were also spurred to action Sunday. At the University of Virginia in Charlottesville, hundreds of students and community members flocked to the Rotunda, the esteemed centerpiece of Thomas Jefferson's university. They chanted — "2, 4, 6, 8, we don't want your wall of hate" — and read an open letter on behalf of DREAMers on Ground, a student organization dedicated to undocumented students.

UVA students and community members protest Trump's immigration ban pic.twitter.com/skXX8sZ70w — Mitch Wellman (@MitchEWellman) January 29, 2017

New York

And in New York, residents poured into subway stations en route to Battery Park for a second straight day of protests. Demonstrators filled the park, some shouting slogans such as "no hate, no fear, immigrants are welcome here." As the crowd continued to balloon through the afternoon, the office of New York Mayor Bill de Blasio tweeted: "We stand with the 5,000 (and growing!) New Yorkers in Battery Park."

Not long after, came an addendum: "Make that 10,000 (and growing!)"

There is something more important and powerful than all three branches of government. It is you – the people. #BatteryPark pic.twitter.com/FXVHlahxHB — Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) January 29, 2017

