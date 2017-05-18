1 dead, 12 injured after car crashes into Times Square crowd

13 total patients currently reported at scene of motor vehicle accident in Times Square (New York City Fire Dept.)

One person is dead and 12 others are injured after a car slammed into a crowd in New York's Times Square on Thursday.

The maroon sedan came to rest on two wheels, wedged up against a light pole and metal barrier poles. It was not immediately clear what caused the crash.

A law enforcement official told The Associated Press that the driver was taken into custody after crash and is being tested for alcohol. The official spoke on condition of anonymity because the investigation was ongoing.

Police do not suspect a link to terrorism.

The crash took place shortly before noon. Minutes later the fire department tweeted: "#FDNY is on scene at 45 St/ Broadway motor vehicle accident. We have reports of pedestrians struck"

Police and fire officials closed off an area of several blocks. Gov. Andrew Cuomo tweeted that he was en route to the scene. White House spokesman Sean Spicer said President Trump was made aware of the incident.

What's happening in Times Square?? This car was in the sidewalk and people are on the streets pic.twitter.com/PsepRtfrAr — gb (@gb__) May 18, 2017

