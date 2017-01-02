"Bachelor" host begs DirecTV to carry premiere amid blackout

The host of ABC's "The Bachelor" took to Twitter Monday to plead with DirecTV to carry the premiere of the show, after the service provider failed to reach a new carriage agreement with Hearst Television.

According to WMTW-TV, the ABC affiliate in Portland, the agreement reached an impasse. Hearst is the parent company for WMTW. DirecTV dropped all Hearst Television affiliates at midnight December 31.

"Bachelor" host Chris Harrison begged the service provider to make things right to broadcast the first show of the 21st season.

"I'm personally calling upon @Directv for a favor, do what's right tonight," he said. "Don't punish hard working innocent customers #ShowTheBachelor."

"Working on @Directv and abc.com to get #BachelorNation best result I can," he said in another tweet. "I hate it when it's the good people that get screwed."

