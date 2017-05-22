Avocado lattes may be just what hipster Millennials dreamed of. Or maybe not.

How do you combine Millennials’ obsession with avocados and pricey coffee drinks?
That’s right – avocado lattes.
A café in Melbourne, Australia, is serving up the frothy coffee – complete with designs etched into the foam – in hollowed out avocado skins.
ICYMI, keep calm & have an #avolatte - a combo of our insatiable obsession with #avocado & #latte , the hipster way 😝😂☕️ Originated from at East @trumancafealbertpark 👻🙌🏻 Happy Monday!! Tag @ozeatingwa or #ozeatingwa to share with us Perth's amazing food 💕 OZeating, WA first one-stop food hub is now live! Hop onto our site to find out more about WA eateries, events, news and specials 🤗 #ozeating Ps: it's a #prank
The Truman Café in suburban Albert Park doesn’t have super-trendy avocado toast on its menu, but it does serve an avocado side (4 Australian dollars) and some of the breakfasts are paired with the pear-shaped fruit, including the Truman Brekkie, which consists of sourdough toast, scrambled eggs, hash, avocado, beetroot relish and roasted seeds (17.50 Australian dollars)
.The “Avolatte,” as the breakthrough beverage is called, has drawn some ribbing from those who find Millennial obsessions to be tiresomely trendy.
For instance, Texan Hunter Sosby tweeted that he would “die before I consume an avolatte.”
I will die before I consume an avolatte— Hunter Sosby (@thesosby) May 20, 2017
We have to stop these fads for the sake of humanity- #avolatte pic.twitter.com/7I5CveZ1G2— Eva (@Evas_Tweets) May 14, 2017
Caffè latte served in an Avocado skin. I'm not often lost for words. pic.twitter.com/cSNZ3yWxVF— Phil Ervine (@philervine) May 18, 2017
And another Twitter user by the name of Evas_Tweets declared that “We have to stop these fads for the sake of humanity.”
Meanwhile, Phil Ervine of Northern Ireland said that he was “not often lost for words,” but was in this case.
A Truman Café barista, Jaydin Nathan, was lighthearted about the drink, which started life after a request from a customer to have his latte served in an avocado skin. “It’s literally coffee in a piece of rubbish,” he said, though he defended the drink for its creativity.
"Maybe some people thought it was meant to be a joke,” he told the Australian Associated Press, “but food is meant to be fun, food is meant to be art."
The invention is just the latest attention-grabbing beverage cooked up by companies trying to attract the coveted Millennial consumer. It comes after Starbucks dreamed up the Unicorn Frappuccino – a limited-time concoction zeroing in on hipsters’ apparent obsession with unicorns – that changed color and taste as you drank it (and confusingly contained not a drop of coffee).
Get ready for the Unicorn Doppio Avocado Chai Frappolatte.
