N.H. jail houses ICE detainees from Maine
When someone suspected of being in this country illegally is arrested in Maine, they're taken across the state border to New Hampshire where they are detained. The federal Government does not have agreements to house them anywhere in Maine. In Do
WLBZ 7:45 PM. EDT April 06, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Tom Johnston missing report
-
Tom Johnston Sunday River
-
NOW: The teen who helped find Tom Brady's jersey
-
More about Wash. teen who helped authorities locate Brady jersey
-
USM investigating anti-Muslim graffiti
-
Woman denies charges involving death of boy
-
Mainer teaches about "do it yourself" funerals
-
NEWS CENTER Video Forecast
-
Accidental Death on Free Street
-
NEWS CENTER Video Forecast
More Stories
-
U.S. launches military air strikes in SyriaApr. 6, 2017, 9:26 p.m.
-
Unlikely pair heads up joint effort to protect…Apr. 6, 2017, 8:28 p.m.
-
Comedian Don Rickles dies at 90Apr. 6, 2017, 2:28 p.m.