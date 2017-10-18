3 killed, 2 wounded at Maryland office park shooting

EDGEWOOD, MD. (WUSA9) - A Maryland sheriff says three people have been killed and two were wounded during a shooting at an office park in the northeastern part of the state.

Harford County Sheriff Jeffrey Gahler identified the alleged shooter Wednesday morning and says police are currently searching for him.

The suspect's name is 37-year-old Radeed Prince. He is believed to be in black GMC Acadia with Delaware plates.



The suspect and the victims were all associated with Advanced Granite Solutions at the Emmorton Business Park in Edgewood.



Nearby schools have been locked down as a precaution.



The business park is just south of the Interstate 95 interchange with Route 24.



