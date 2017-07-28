Mother wakes to find her 3-year-old twin boys drowned in backyard pool

Tragedy struck in a Long Island swimming pool. (Photo: File)

A Long Island mother reportedly fell asleep and woke up to find her 3-year-old twin boys drowned in the family’s backyard pool.

According to the New York Post, Sue Aurilia woke on Wednesday morning and could not find the boys, Nicholas and Anthony. She then looked outside and saw one of the youngsters floating in the in-ground pool at the home in Melville, N.Y. She pulled him out and performed CPR as she called 911 on speaker phone at about 8:40 a.m. ET, police said.

“She relays to the responding officers … that she’s got another son that she doesn’t know where he is,” Suffolk County Police Department spokesman Kevin Beyrer said at a press conference.

Arriving medics and police officers jumped into the pool — which was “murky” and hard to navigate — and retrieved the other boy from the bottom, reported local TV station News 12 Long Island.

Both children were rushed to a hospital where they were pronounced dead.

According to the New York Daily News, Aurilia told police that her boys were in bed when she checked on them earlier in the morning. The boys’ father had already left the house.

“Everything appears to be an accident,” Beyrer said, adding that the backyard and pool appeared to be up to code.

Neighbors told the paper that the family moved to Melville about a month ago.

Neighbor Anu Lamba, who has twin grandsons, told the Daily News that she was devastated for the family.

“I can’t take their pain away,” she said. “I can’t help them. I can’t save them.

“This is a horrible accident,” she added, sobbing. “It’s going to change the rest of their lives. I can’t imagine what they’re going through.”

