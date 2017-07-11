Mother remembers son on one-month anniversary of his drowning death

(Photo: NEWS CENTER and courtesy family)

FORT FAIRFIELD, Maine (NEWS CENTER) — A mother in Fort Fairfield is still coming to terms with the loss of her 14-year-old son.

Bessie DeWitt Williams' son, Jacob, died on June 10 after drowning in the Aroostook River in Fort Fairfield.

"I used to call him my golden boy," DeWitt Williams said, "he's my golden boy."

DeWitt Williams says she warned Jacob not to play in the river, because she knew he couldn't swim, but he didn't heed her warning.

"He was definitely a fearless boy," DeWitt Williams said.

Friends and classmates say Jacob Williams was adventurous.





Friday evening family members and friends plan to hold the first of two public benefit dinners in William's honor. The first will be held in Fort Fairfield and the second in Orono on July 22.

DeWitt Williams says proceeds will go toward buying a headstone for her son.

