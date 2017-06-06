Mother of victim in texting suicide trial takes stand

(Photo: CTSY: Facebook/NECN)

TAUNTON, Mass. (NECN) -- Prosecutors say a Massachusetts woman charged with manslaughter for allegedly sending her boyfriend text messages encouraging him to kill himself wanted the sympathy and attention that came with being the "grieving girlfriend."

Michelle Carter's bench trial got underway Tuesday in juvenile court in Taunton.

The 20-year-old Carter on Monday waived her right to a jury trial, meaning a judge will hear the testimony and issue the verdict.

