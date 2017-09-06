More Republicans enter race for Governor

AUGUSTA, Maine (NEWS CENTER)-- More hats are being tossed in the ring to be Maine’s next Governor. And this time they're all Republican. Before Labor Day, the only Republican in the race was Mary Mayhew. Now, with Labor Day passed, there are three GOP candidates.

Two- Senate Majority Leader Garrett Mason and House GOP leader Ken Fredette. Mason had planned campaign announcements on Wednesday, but late Tuesday night Mason was forced to postpone that event after the sudden death of his mother. Gina Mason was also a first term Republican Representative in the Maine House, serving the people of Lisbon. She also had a long record of community service in that town.

Fredette went ahead with his announcement in Newport, beginning by expressing sadness over Gina Mason’s passing.

“We’re a big family in the Maine House,” he said, adding that “Our thoughts and prayers are with the family.”

Fredette said his run for Governor is based on a theme of “Stay The Course”, meaning follow the economic policies championed for seven years by his party and Governor Paul LePage.

“I believe we achieved significant progress, we essentially took the state from 2010 with an unemployment rate of 8.5% to virtually full employment,” Fredette said. He also said he will campaign for continuing to reduce taxes and limit spending, key items in the LePage agenda.

Fredette has been a key supporter of the Governor, leading his conservative House Republican caucus to back many of Gov. LePage’s policies on taxes, spending and welfare. That was never more evident than this year, when Fredette led the effort to block a budget the Governor and many fellow House GOP members didn’t like. That resulted in a weekend state shutdown, but ultimately he and LePage got much of what they wanted in the final budget compromise.

However, Mary Mayhew is also running as a successor to Paul LePage. Like Fredette, she is believed to be close to LePage and says she will continue his policies, particularly those regarding welfare and human services programs. Both will presumably be campaigning to win over the Governor’s supporters. Fredette’s response was to say he was running as himself, not representing Gov. LePage, and said, ”I’ve been in the trenches for seven years,” adding that he has dealt with a much wider range of state issues than just health and human services—the state agency Mayhew used to run.

Fredette said he will be out of the state the next several weeks on National Guard duty, but after that will “hit the ground running” with the campaign when he returns.

A GOP political consultant told NEWS CENTER there could be more Republican candidates entering the race. The biggest name mentioned is U.S. Senator Susan Collins, who has said she will decide whether to run for Governor by the end of this month.

There are currently nine Democratic candidates, 2 Green Independents, one Libertarian and one independent who have formally declared their candidacy.

