MISSING: 78-year-old man from Levant last seen this morning

LEVANT, Maine (NEWS CENTER) — The Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating 78-year-old Richard Colpitts of Levant.

Sheriff Troy Morton said Colpitts was last seen around 11 a.m. Wednesday when he left his home on his black motorcycle.

Colpitts is described as being 5 feet, 10 inches tall and 175 pounds with gray hair and green eyes. He was last seen wearing a blue shirt with red stripes and blue pants.

Sherrif Morton said it’s unknown if he is wearing a helmet and there is concerned for his well-being. If anyone has any information on him please contact the Penobscot County Sheriff's Office at 207-945-4636.

