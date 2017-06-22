Missing kayaker found safe, never knew his mayday was heard

United States Coast Guard (Photo: United States Coast Guard)

PETIT MANAN, Maine (NEWS CENTER) – The kayaker who went missing off the coast of Milbridge was found safe and reportedly never knew anyone was looking for him, according the U.S. Coast Guard.

Officials said the man broadcasted a mayday three times at around 10:15 a.m. Wednesday after his boat capsized.

Jim Fortier from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service located the man after recognizing his voice in the mayday call, according to Coast Guard officials. Fortier was then able to get ahold of the man.

Officials said the man was able to swim to Bois Bubert Island where he reportedly rested before kayaking back to his cabin on Petit Manan Point.

The man was reportedly wearing a life jacket and never knew the signal had been heard.

A Canadian air force aircrew, a Maine Marine Patrol aircrew, and three Maine Marine patrol boat crews all assisted in the search of a more than 275 square mile area.

*CORRECTION - In a previous version of this story, the person who recognized and tracked down the kayaker was erroneously identified as a Game Warden

© 2017 WLBZ-TV