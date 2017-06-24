Miles for Memories Charity Walk 2017

EAST MILLINOCKET, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- The first Miles for Memories charity walk is kicking off Saturday night in East Millinocket.

Miles for Memories is a project that was started by 16-year-old Lacey Lee of Medway and raises money for cancer patients and their families. Lee started the initiative after losing her own mother to cancer. It begins Saturday at 6pm at the corner of Maple and Park street in East Millinocket.

There is a $20 registration fee and participants will be given a t-shirt. For more information click here.

© 2017 WLBZ-TV