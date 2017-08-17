Meet the 'legend' of Champion the Cure Challenge

MILO, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- Larry Morrill has a reputation of being the fundraising 'legend' of the Champion the cure Challenge -- this year the veteran and cancer survivor has over 200 sponsors and is riding for a very special reason.

The Champion the Cure challenge has been raising money for cancer research since 2010. After Morrill beat Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma in his stomach, he decided to get involved with the challenge. Since then he and whole family have been participating together. "We made a little pact," Morrill said. "We all bike the way we want to but we all meet at the bottom of the hill and go across the finish line together."

This year Morrill has over 200 sponsors, which is pretty impressive for someone who gets all of his donations by knocking on doors. He doesn't own a computer, he likes to do things the old fashioned way. This year Morrill is biking for something very close to his heart.

"I'm biking for veterans with cancer," Morrill said. "Veterans play a big part in it for me, but anybody it doesn't matter the younger ones, the older ones, we all fight the same battles and some of us survive, some of us don't."

The challenge kicks off Saturday at 6 A.M. in Brewer -- for more information, click here.

