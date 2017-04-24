ME State Police reminder about disappearance of Jeremy Alex in 2004

(Photo: Investigation Discovery channel)

(NEWS CENTER) -- Maine State Police are using their Facebook account to remind Mainers to keep searching for information related to the disappearance of Jeremy Alex.

Jeremy Alex, then 30, was last seen in April 2004, while running in "a delusional state" on a rural road in Northport.

According to a segment that was produced by Investigation Discovery channel , as recently as 2011, the family of Alex has offered a $20,000 reward for information leading to him.

