MDEA investigating apparent meth lab fire in Milford

MILFORD, Maine (NEWS CENTER) – The Maine Drug Enforcement Agency responded to what officials believed to be a meth lab fire in Milford Friday afternoon.

Crews from Milford and Old Town responded to the home in the Pheasant Hill Trailer Park just before noon and later found what they believed to be supplies to make the illegal drug.

Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office and MDEA were immediately called to the scene.

No one was home at the time of the blaze, according to Milford Fire Chief Chris Matson.

"It's dangerous for our folks and it's dangerous for you know this trailer's neighbors to have this kind of activity going on,” Matson said.

Matson said he has noticed an uptick in the number of these kinds of incidents lately.

Neighbors claimed it was the second fire of its kind in the park.



"It's just happening too much too often,” neighbor Cyndy Smith said. “We shouldn't be having to deal with it but we do daily, all the time."

MDEA officials were still on the scene as of Friday afternoon. No charges have yet been filed.

