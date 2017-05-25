Manchester crowd spontaneously sings 'Don't Look Back in Anger' after moment of silence

Twitter/@JoshHalliday

MANCHESTER, England (NEWS CENTER) -- Following a moment of silence honoring the victims of Monday's terror attack in the city, a huge crowd broke out in song in Manchester, singing a moving rendition of 'Don't Look Back in Anger' by British rock band Oasis.

According to The Guardian, hundreds of people gathered at St. Ann's Square Thursday morning for a nationwide minute of silence to honor the 22 people killed in the bombing.

A single voice broke the silence.

One woman, who was holding a bouquet of flowers, began to sing the first verse of 'Don't Look Back in Anger.'

Goosebumps! The amazing moment Manchester crowd joins in with woman singing Oasis - Don't Look Back in Anger after minutes silence pic.twitter.com/Cw4mOq8yde — Josh Halliday (@JoshHalliday) May 25, 2017

The emotional and spontaneous tribute was captured on video and has since been shared many times on social media.

After the minute's silence in St Ann's square, a quiet, spontaneous rendition of Don't Look Back in Anger broke out in the crowd #Manchester pic.twitter.com/zS97nhD7Dv — Daniel Hewitt (@DanielHewittITV) May 25, 2017

The Guardian identified the woman as 32-year-old Lydia Bernsmeier-Rullow.

“I love Manchester, and Oasis is part of my childhood,” she told the Guardian. “Don’t Look Back in Anger – that’s what this is about: we can’t be looking backwards to what happened, we have to look forwards to the future.

“We all joined together and we’re all going to get on with it because that’s what Manchester does.” She added: “It really touched my heart and gave me shivers to hear everyone joining in with me.”

