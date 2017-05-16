Man survives dangerous maneuver trying to make ferry to Islesboro

(Photo: Courtesy: Terry Boivin)

LINCOLNVILLE, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- A man who desperately wanted to make the departing 2 p.m. ferry on Saturday almost drove right into the Penobscot Bay.

According to sources, including a NEWS CENTER viewer, Joseph Hughes, 89, sped down to the ferry dock in Lincolnville in an attempt to make a ferry with his Ford Ranger truck.

The ferry was already departing and the driver slammed on the brakes, half of his truck going over the edge of the terminal.

Eventually, the ferry turned back around to help Hughes, who was not seriously harmed, back-off from the ferry dock.

Hughes made the next ferry, after 3:00 p.m. to his home island or Islesboro.

