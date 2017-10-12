Man set on fire during explosion, coworkers help save him

(Photo: NEWS CENTER)

UPDATE: Officials said one man is recovering from severe burns after his clothing set fire while he was working on top of a silo at Northeast Agricultural Sales and an explosion happened Wednesday, October 11.

The State Fire Marshal's Office said 62-year-old Anthony Towers was helicoptered to Maine Medical Center and is being treated for severe burns. Towers and 36-year old Clarence Rider were working on top of an empty silo that used to store sulfur when the explosion happened.

Officials said Towers was using a shovel to clean out dust and sulfur when a spark set off the explosion setting his clothes on fire. Rider got the fire out of Towers' clothing and both men were able to climb down the 86-foot.

Lee Gustin was working on the ground and came to help the other men.

Investigators are still trying to determine what caused the spark.

DETROIT, Maine (NEWS CENTER) — At least one person was injured Wednesday in an explosion at an agricultural building in Detroit, state police said.

The blast happened at North Agricultural Sales, located on Route 100 (Oxbow Road) near Hurd Corner.

Officials say it was originally reported as a Sulfur explosion.

At about 4:15 p.m., officials said the fire had been put out.

State police said the person hurt was fkown to Portland via LifeFlight.

Pittsfield Fire Chief Bernard Williams also said two people were taken to Sebasticook Valley Hospital in Pittsfield. He said their condition is unknown.

The state fire marshal's office is on scene investigating.

This story is developing.

