Man seeks help repairing 124-year-old family camp after storm

DEDHAM, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- A 124-year-old family camp was damaged by the wind storm that swept across Maine Monday, now the family is seeking help with the repairs after finding out it wasn't properly insured.

"It's been in our family for 120-some years," Scott Ramsey said. "We've summered out here ever since I was a baby." The two story camp has been passed down through the family for seven generations. It was built back in the late 1800's and sits next to another property the family built back in 1885. It holds memories and family heirlooms Ramsey holds very dear to his heart. He says he's thankful it has been able to be passed down as many times as it has.

"We aren't rich, we all have to work just to pay the property taxes," Ramsey said. "If I hadn't inherited this there is no way we could have afforded it."

Damage was done to the front side of the camp -- a large white pine tree, most likely a couple hundred years old, was thrown over by the heavy winds. "Destroyed the porch, damaged the roof," Ramsey said. "This is devastating to our family."

Ramsey says the damage could have been much worse, but it was the unexpected repair costs that really hit them hard. He found out Thursday evening that the property had not been insured correctly and everything would have to be paid out of pocket.

The family has created a Go Fund Me page to help with the costs.

