Man holds out hope for missing priest

WATERVILLE, Maine (NEWS CENTER) – 85-year-old Clement Thibodeau has been missing for nearly three weeks, but one man is holding out hope to find the well-known priest.

Karl Roy said he grew up in the Notre Dame Parish in Waterville where Thibodeau served as pastor in the 1980s.

"He became very important in my life," Roy said. “He's been what I call my secret rock."

When Roy found out Thibodeau was missing he jumped in to help—making the trek to Caribou to search and even starting up a Facebook page.

"We set up a Facebook page that really surprised me as to how many likes and followings it got,” he said.

Hundreds of people followed the 'Find Father Clement Thibodeau' page. Roy said police have even been using the page to follow leads.

Roy, an officer in the town of Clinton, said the number of followers reflected how much Thibodeau impacted people.

“He has compassion for every person that he's ever met. He doesn't judge a person. He takes them in. He's kind. He's caring,” Roy said.

Thibodeau was last seen in Caribou on June 15. The Maine Warden Service scaled back their official search in the area of Lee. Still search efforts of local police and DEEMI Search and Rescue continue.

“He needs to be brought home to his family in one condition or another,” an emotional Roy said.

Officials have failed in their attempts track down his car and have lost his cell phone signal. The On Star tracking in the car also lead nowhere.

Roy said he feared Thibodeau suffers from dementia and admitted that he is prepared for the worst.

“When you love a guy like that, who you look up to as one of the few male figures in your family it touches you,” Roy said.

Still he is set on doing all he can to keep the hope for his beloved pastor and friend alive.

"The hope is still there. There is a chance," he said.

Thibodeau drives a grey 2013 Chevrolet Equinox.

Caribou Police told NEWS CENTER that they are still actively following leads Wednesday.

If you have any information or have seen a gray Chevy Equinox with plate “638A“ please contact Caribou Police at (207) 493-3301.

