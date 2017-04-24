WCSH
Mama bear and tiny cub spotted near Maine/NH border

Mama bear and cub spotted in New Hampshire.

NEWS CENTER , WLBZ 2:25 PM. EDT April 24, 2017

(NEWS CENTER) -- A viewer from New Hampshire, Judith Campbell, spotted a mama bear and her cub running through her backyard last Thursday morning, April 20th.

Campbell says she had already taken down her bird feeders weeks previous.

 

