Maine's AG, Janet Mills joins race to be governor

AUGUSTA, ME - FEBRUARY 3: Maine Attorney General Janet Mills at the offices of the Attorney General in Augusta, ME on Tuesday, February 3, 2015. (Photo: Whitney Hayward/Portland Press Herald via Getty Images)

AUGUSTA, Maine (NEWS CENTER) — Maine's Attorney General Janet Mills is joining the race to be governor of Maine.

Mills announced she will run in the 2018 gubernatorial election on Monday, July 10.

Mills broke barriers in Maine, becoming the first female to be State Attorney General when she was elected by the State Legislature in 2009.

The Farmington native is serving her second term as Attorney General and prior to that, served in the Maine House of Representatives for the towns of Farmington and Industry.

A woman has never been elected to be governor of Maine and Mills is not the only strong female candidate. Former DHHS director Mary Mayhew announced in June that she is running for Governor.

