Mainers with property in Florida are worried about Hurricane Irma

As Irma makes its way towards the Southeast , Mainers who own homes in Florida are preparing for the storm's impact.

Brian and Dianne Hansen own four Subway restaurants in the Greater Bangor Area. They also own a condo and a home in Marco Island Florida, one of the many places bracing for Irma's wrath.

The Hansen's are a little anxious about plans to stay at their new home in Florida for the first time next week.

"Thank goodness we do have insurance," Brian Hansen said.

"It is out of our hands," Dianne Hansen added.

The best the couple can do here from Maine is have a property manager board up the home with plywood and check on it regularly. The Hansen's also have friends and family in Florida who will try to ride out the storm. They are hoping for the best for them.

Irma could reach Florida by this weekend.

© 2017 WLBZ-TV