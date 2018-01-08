Mainers rescue baby moose trapped in snow

CROUSEVILLE (NEWS CENTER Maine) – When it comes to snow, moose and lending a helping hand, Mainers know what to do.

Nine people took to a field in Crouseville with shovels to help one moose get unstuck from several feet of snow Monday.

Barbetta Ann Bowker shared the photos to Facebook that have started quite the conversation.

Bowker said she has been overwhelmed by people reaching out to her since posting the photos.

Lauren Allen, whose husband helped in the effort, told NEWS CENTER Maine that it’s not the first time the moose has gotten stuck.

“I know a bunch of folks helped it last week too!” she said.

Allen said people noticed the moose again and started calling everyone to help, including her husband.

The group was eventually able to dig the calf out and get it back on stable ground.

“They loaded her up on a flat sled and got her out,” Allen said.

She said Maine Game Wardens were also there. Locals are worried the calf may have lost its mother.

