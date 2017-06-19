Mainers celebrate Juneteenth in Brewer

BREWER, Maine (NEWS CENTER) — Every year on June 19th Americans of all races and backgrounds celebrate Juneteenth. It's known as the day that slavery came to an end in 1865, after news of the Emancipation Proclamation finally reached Texas.

In Brewer -- where Maine's only official Juneteenth celebration took place -- people remembered the strides African-Americans have made since slavery was abolished.

For Bangor's Marlon Weaver it's a day of reflection, but also a day to come together to talk about issues that impact the Black community.

This year's celebration took place at Chamberlain Freedom Park in Brewer, the site of Maine's only memorial for the Underground railroad.

