'Shocked': Maine woman ordered by city to take down pro-Trump signs

ROCKLAND, Maine (NECN)-- A Rockland woman says she would rather go to jail than take down her pro-Donald Trump signs.

Susan Reitman has hung two banners on her front gate: one that says "I love Trump" and another that says "He Won, Get over it." She received a notice from the city’s code enforcement office a few days ago, asking her to take them down. "I was shocked," she said. "This is my freedom of speech. People have a right to voice their opinion."



Assistant Code Officer Bill Butler said another Rockland resident complained about the signs' size. The city ordinance states residential signs can be no larger than 2 square feet. Reitman’s signs are a little larger than 3 feet by 2 feet. "They’re well over the limit," said Butler.

He said residents need to apply for permits to display signs like that. They are able to follow an appeals process, if their permits are denied. Reitman said she wasn’t aware of the ordinance, and feels it should be changed to allow for this kind of political speech. She has until Friday to remove the banners, or else face a fine between $100-$1,000 a day.

Reitman has no plans to pay fines or remove signs. "If I have to sit in jail for the rest of eternity, that’s my choice," she said. "I guess I’m being stubborn ... but I’m not going to back down from what I believe."

