Maine voters question if voices are being heard due to referendum changes

AUGUSTA, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- One of the big sticking points in the budget battle has been how to fund education. Last November, voters approved a 3 percent surtax on Mainers earning more than $200 thousand a year. Now Lawmakers appear poised to eliminate that funding source as they try to pass a state budget. It's one more recent example of how referendums passed by voters are being tweaked or rejected by lawmakers.

"It's probably irrelevant if they can just turn around and reverse what the voters voted in," explained Frances Cartier, a registered voter in Bangor.

"If you're not listening to what the people want then you're just a dictator," explained Padraic Harrison, another voter from the queen city.

But elected officials, including Governor LePage become upset when they feel voters are approving referendums they feel will harm the state.

"Question 2 won't help education it will drive successful people out of Maine," the governor said in a Facebook post earlier this year.

The clash between the will of the voters and the role of lawmakers is more front and center now due to last Novembers referendums:

Marijuana legalization was approved by voters, but implementation is taking longer than supporters expected.

The tax on higher income Mainers to fund education was also approved by voters but looks to be going away due to budget negotiations. The law to raise the minimum wage law was also approved by voters and is being tweaked to reinstate the tip credit. And ranked choice voting, which was aslo approved by voters was deemed unconstitutional by the Maine Supreme Court and is now facing an uncertain future. Husson University Associate Professor of History and Political Science David Haus says the referendum process may be flawed and agrees it can be a problem when voters are tasked with approving complex issues. "How many people are reading the minutia involved and thinking about the difficulties in implementing that and I think that's the other piece," Haus said.

Haus says referendums do serve a purpose, they tell lawmakers how people are feeling and there can be consequences when those voices are ignored. "I think it can help move the needle in Augusta," he said. Lawmakers are considering a bill to make it harder to get referendums approved by by requiring signatures for 10 percent of voters in each congressional district instead of just 10 percent statewide.

