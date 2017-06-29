Maine voters question if voices are being heard due to referendum changes

AUGUSTA, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- One of the big sticking points in the budget battle has been how to fund education. Last November, voters approved a 3 percent surtax on Mainers earning more than $200 thousand a year. Now Lawmakers appear poised to eliminate that funding source as they try to pass a state budget. It's one more recent example of how referendums passed by voters are being tweaked or rejected by lawmakers.
"It's probably irrelevant if they can just turn around and reverse what the voters voted in," explained Frances Cartier, a registered voter in Bangor.
"If you're not listening to what the people want then you're just a dictator," explained Padraic Harrison, another voter from the queen city.
