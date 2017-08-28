Close Maine volunteers in Houston Maine volunteers in Houston WCSH 7:42 PM. EDT August 28, 2017 TRENDING VIDEOS Photo from nursing home goes viral KHOU Live Video Family Fights Brain Disease Family fights Chiari NEWS CENTER Video Forecast Hurricane Harvey damages Port Aransas Family of 6 drowns inside van NEWS CENTER Video Forecast NEWS CENTER Video Forecast NEWS CENTER Video Forecast More Stories Little girl shot in Scarborough, police say Aug 28, 2017, 8:30 p.m. Family of 6 believed to have drowned inside van… Aug 28, 2017, 2:06 p.m. My Houston family underwater Aug 28, 2017, 1:49 p.m.