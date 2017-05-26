Maine veteran awarded Humanitarian Service Medal

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
NOW: New tick disease
-
Stealthing epidemic
-
Goldberg Youth Sports commentary
-
43 year old gymnastics teacher accused of sexually abusing a minor.
-
Woman convicted in childcare death released
-
Gorham crash - March 24
-
NEWS CENTER Video Forecast
-
Ice Carousel (Ctsy: Snowmobile Northern Maine)
-
Maine girl says 'I am not a distraction'
-
Goose lays eggs at Whole Foods
More Stories
-
Younger veterans breathing life back into Legion postMay 26, 2017, 8:59 p.m.
-
Lawmakers hope to break budget stalemateMay 26, 2017, 9:23 p.m.
-
Portland Police searching for man accused of groping…May 26, 2017, 6:43 p.m.