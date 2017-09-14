Maine lobsterman faces suspended license under tough new law

(Photo: NEWS CENTER)

LAMOINE, Maine (AP) - The Maine Marine Patrol says a lobsterman faces a license suspension of up to 10 years stemming from charges he violated numerous fishing laws.

The patrol says it has charged 55-year-old William Haas of Lamoine with fishing more lobster traps than authorized, fishing untagged gear and fishing more traps on a trawl than allowed.

The patrol says Haas faces a suspension of his license between three and 10 years due to a recent law change. The law changed the penalty for fishing over the trap limit from a possible one-year suspension to a mandatory minimum of three years and a possibility of 10.

Haas harvests lobster in a fishing zone that stretches from Schoodic Point to Newbury Neck. It was unclear if he was represented by a lawyer.

