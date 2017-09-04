Maine lobster named 'Passy Pete' predicts longer summer

BELFAST, Maine (NEWS CENTER) – Passy Pete the Lobster predicted six more months of summer for the third year in a row Monday.

"Down in Belfast the weather is holding fast. Summer will last six more weeks!” David Crabiel read aloud to the crowd gathered on the edge of the Passagassawakeag River

The lobster has become Maine’s own Punxsutawney Phil. Its prediction is based on what scroll his claw opens for rather than its shadow.

Crabiel and his business partner David Brassbridge came up with the idea three years ago.

"It doesn't take a lot of time. It doesn't take a lot of money,” Crabiel said. “It's just a way to get together and have some fun."

A select group of ‘barons’ marched to the water, pulled out the lobster trap and let the lobster inside rest on the two scrolls—one for winter and the other for summer.

The pair said they never expected the event to become a Labor Day tradition.

“We had no intentions of starting a tradition,” Brassbridge said. “Because the best things happen by accident."

Accident or not, the event aims to keep the small tourist town alive even after the Labor Day Weekend.

"It's a long weekend. It gets people into the downtown and into the area – and people come here for fun things and unique things,” Michaelene Achorn with the Belfast Area Chamber of Commerce said.

One tourist who said it was his first time in Belfast asked to take his photo with Passy Pete and the group.

“The last two years he was right both years in mid-October it was still 65 degrees in Belfast and that's pretty close to summer for Maine,” Crabiel said.

Passy Pete was returned to the river where the group hopes to retrieve him from next year as the tradition continues.

"We just have to try to carry on the tradition,” Brassbridge said.



