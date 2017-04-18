Zoning changes near Maine Mall could open door to hundreds of housing units

NEWS CENTER Peacock (Photo: NEWS CENTER)

SOUTH PORTLAND — The City Council will consider zoning changes Wednesday that would allow two large residential housing developments to be built near the Maine Mall.

READ THE FULL STORY AT PRESSHERALD.COM

The council will be asked to rezone two parcels near The Home Depot, between Clark’s Pond Parkway and Interstate 295, where an unnamed developer has expressed interest in building a 250-unit apartment complex, said Tex Haeuser, city planning director.

© 2017 WCSH-TV