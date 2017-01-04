Youth theater founder pleads not guilty to sex abuse charges

WEST BATH, Maine (AP) - A founder of a youth theater program in Maine has pleaded not guilty to multiple counts of sexual abuse involving at least several underage girls.



Henry Eichman, who appeared in court Tuesday, was indicted in December by a Sagadahoc County grand jury on seven counts of unlawful sexual contact, six counts of unlawful sexual touching and three counts of visual sexual aggression against a child. The felonies allegedly were committed between April 2013 and August 2016.



The Portland Press Herald reports (http://bit.ly/2iDtwdT) the 56-year-old Eichman is free on $5,000 cash bail. Records show he has no criminal record in Maine.



Eichman helped lead the Midcoast Youth Theater. He initially faced six counts after three girls in the program told police he touched or secretly filmed them during pool parties or sleepovers at his Topsham home.



___



Information from: Portland Press Herald, http://www.pressherald.com

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

1/4/2017 9:34:28 AM (GMT -5:00)

AP