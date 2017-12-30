Youth homeless shelter combating cold weather

BANGOR, Maine (NEWS CENTER) - As temperatures drop the Shaw House in Bangor is focused on getting kids out of the cold.

"We are out and about with snacks, warm items, talking to the youth that we run into on the streets," said Shaw House outreach team member Nate Coe.

The outreach team is focused on driving around five of Maine's counties looking for youth who may need a helping hand, especially in these frigid temperatures this weekend.

"Talking to the youth that we run into on the streets, and trying to connect with them so that they will come into the shelter - where it is safer for them," said Coe on the importance of reaching out to kids in need.

According to a study done by Maine Housing, more than 200 of Maine's homeless population are kids -- younger than 18 years old.

This weekend has been a challenge for the Shaw house to prepare for.

"It is tough to prepare for one that is this cold and for this length of time," said program manager Dan Fleming. "What we have done at night here in the shelters is we have brought out all of our extra blankets, and then bring out an extra stack when youth go to bed. You know we have our heat ready but it still can get cold at night."

Frigid temperatures are not easy to deal with but helping kids in need by distributing clothes, hygiene kits, and food makes it worth it for the Shaw House staff.

"When I see it all here together, I want to find someone that can use it. That's the goal," said outreach team member Cody Webster.



© 2017 WCSH-TV