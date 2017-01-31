(NEWS CENTER) -- By now you know the basics: it is legal for adults 21 or older to possess up to 2.5 ounces of marijuana and up to 6 mature plants. But what if you want to buy it, or grow it? How does the law pertain to work or gun ownership?
Question from Scott Breton: Now that it's legal to possess marijuana, but it still can't be sold legally, does that mean it's legal to possess illegally purchased pot?
Question from Kimberly Ann: what about gun ownership and marijuana use?
Answer: Snow says under federal law, marijuana users cannot own a gun, even if they are medical marijuana users. The bureau of alcohol, tobacco and firearms asks if you are an unlawful user of marijuana when you buy a gun, and they just recently added a warning to the form that reminds people that marijuana is still unlawful under federal law even if it has been legalized in your state. Snow says there could be some gray areas at the state level, and police are already having those kind of discussions.
FOR MORE ANSWERS TO YOUR QUESTIONS, CHECK OUT THIS VIDEO:
Copyright 2016 WCSH
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs