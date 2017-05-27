Your Garden: Memorial Day tips

your garden peppers (Photo: NEWS CENTER)

NEWS CENTER - Memorial Day weekend is the time most gardeners plants tier tomatoes and other less hearty vegetables. Lettuce, spinach and such do fine going in earlier, but when the soil is cold, most plants are just sitting there and not growing.

Grafted tomatoes have been the rage the last few years. It's really important with these that you don't bury them deep like you do your old-fashioned tomatoes. Grafted tomatoes are old heirloom varieties that are grafted on a vigorous rootstock so your yield is much better. Your traditional tomatoes are going to do just fine. Each plant will produce between 20 and 30 pounds of tomatoes. Pick out two or three different varieties.

Also, don't be afraid to incorporate them into the garden. Some new varieties of blueberries are bred especially for that. They will stay small so they can be used in your landscape beds with your perennials or in containers.

Rhubarb grows vigorously, and the big leaves add interest. They are among the first things up in the Spring and the last to go in the Fall.

Tom Estabrook of Estabrook's in Yarmouth likes to use herbs in his garden as well, but especially in containers. They are easier to grab when you are grilling. For more ideas click on the video.

You can catch "Your Garden" every weekend morning on NEWS CENTER.

© 2017 WCSH-TV