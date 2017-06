Your garden (Photo: NEWS CENTER)

PORTLAND, Maine (NEWS CENTER) - Many people were late in getting their gardens planted. Some of us still haven’t managed yet. But it’s not too late.

Scott Longfellow of Longfellow’s greenhouses walks us through what we should wait on, what we should get in the ground now and what we should plant every 2 weeks to get the most yield for our efforts.

© 2017 WCSH-TV