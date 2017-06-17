Your Garden: June 17, 2017

NEWS CENTER (Portland): Maine Landscapers and Nursery Association has a new campaign and website called Plant Something. It's a great resource for gardeners and non gardeners alike.
The mission is simple. Get people outdoors, beautifying their yards and communities.
If you are at a loss as to what to plant, Tom Estsbrook from Estabrooks in Yarmouth offers some ideas.
For more info, check out Plantsomethingmaine.org
