Younger veterans breathing life back into Legion post

TOPSHAM, Maine (NEWS CENTER) — It's one of the oldest and largest veteran organizations in the country, but the American Legion says it's losing the battle when it comes to attracting younger veterans.

However, members of a post in Topsham say bringing themselves into the 21st century is changing that picture.

Out of their 360 members, American Legion Post No. 202 said more than 50 are post 9/11 veterans — among the highest in the state. The post said its message of inclusivity and community is bringing in younger veterans but its mission remains the same.

Thanks to new leadership the post is also advocating for more veteran benefits and resources, and wants to support veterans who need help transitioning from the battlefield to civilian life.

"Veterans tend to get in trouble when they have a bad experience and things are not going well, they withdraw," said post commander Matt Jabaut. "I think we can be a place they can come and not completely withdraw in their own and watch our brothers and sisters and help them whenever we can."

The post was renamed in 2015 in honor of Army Sgt. Corey Edwin Garver, who was killed in Afghanistan, the first post in Maine to do so.

