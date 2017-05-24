Young skateboarder seriously injured in collision with car in South Portland

NEWS CENTER Peacock (Photo: NEWS CENTER)

SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine (NEWS CENTER) — An 11-year-old boy suffered life-threatening injuries Wednesday after colliding with a car in South Portland while on a skateboard.

The collision happened around 4:30 p.m. near the intersection of Palmer and Elm streets, located within the city's Pleasantdale neighborhood.

South Portland Police said initial reports claim the boy came directly into the intersection from Palmer Street while riding a skateboard. The driver was the only occupant of the vehicle and was cooperative with police.

The collision is under investigation with Gorham Police's assistance and a reconstruction report was being finished as of Wednesday night. Speed and alcohol are not to blame, police have concluded.

