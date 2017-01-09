YORK COUNTY, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- A 21-year-old man is behind bars Monday after police said he threatened to hurt his grandparents over a phone.

Brandon Gignac lives with his grandparents and was upset because he could not find his headphones and his phone battery had died. That's when police said Gignac threatened them with a broken vase and a knife and caused 2000 dollars worth of damage to their home.

Out of fear, his grandparents called police, gathered their pets and left the house.

The grandson then went to another nearby family member's home and tried to break in when they called 9-1-1.

Police arrested Gignac and said he had a similar episode last summer.

