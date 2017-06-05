Young entrepreneur mixes marine mesh with fashion to make big splash

Alaina Harris of Alaina Marie bags handmade in Maine (Photo: NEWS CENTER)

PORTLAND (NEWS CENTER) — A young entrepreneur from Maine just launched a limited collection with shoe-giant Keds, but only three short years ago, Alaina Harris could not have dreamed of such a partnership.

When Harris was in need of a bag, a couple years ago, she knew she wanted something durable but chic so she got to work crafting her first "bait bag clutch".

She decided to use a marine grade mesh for her clutch, the same stuff fisherman and lobsterman use.

The bags not only caught attention from friends but they also got noticed on the street.

A year later Harris had her first combined shop and studio in South Portland, later moving to her current Old Port location.

Her success has spread from Portland to New England and now all the way to California, Texas, Florida, Michigan and New York, everything still made by hand in Maine.

Alaina Marie's limited collection with Keds is sold only online.



