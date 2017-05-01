WCSH
Close
Weather Alert Flood Watch
Close

You may need a prescription soon to get your cold medicine

Jess Gagne , WCSH 10:50 AM. EDT May 01, 2017

(NEWS CENTER) — A bill before the State Legislature would change the way Mainers obtain certain cold medicines.

LD 1300 would require a prescription for any amount of ephedrine or pseudoephedrine, the two key ingredients used in meth labs to manufacture the drug.

READ THE BILL HERE

Examples of medications that contain ephedrine or pseudoephedrine include Claritin-D and Sudafed. 

These medications are currently placed behind the counter at pharmacies across the state and require purchasers to sign a log to receive them.

Other states, like Mississippi and Oregon, have already adopted laws that require prescriptions for these types of medications. 

 

© 2017 WCSH-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories