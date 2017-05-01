You may need a prescription soon to get your cold medicine

Pfizer's Sudafed PE nasal decongestant is displayed on a shelf at a Walgreens store June 26, 2006 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Tim Boyle/Getty Images) (Photo: Tim Boyle, 2006 Getty Images)

(NEWS CENTER) — A bill before the State Legislature would change the way Mainers obtain certain cold medicines.

LD 1300 would require a prescription for any amount of ephedrine or pseudoephedrine, the two key ingredients used in meth labs to manufacture the drug.

Examples of medications that contain ephedrine or pseudoephedrine include Claritin-D and Sudafed.

These medications are currently placed behind the counter at pharmacies across the state and require purchasers to sign a log to receive them.

Other states, like Mississippi and Oregon, have already adopted laws that require prescriptions for these types of medications.

