'You are hypocrites' LePage slams House members on new tobacco law

(Staff Photo by Gregory Rec/Portland Press Herald via Getty Images) (Photo: Portland Press Herald, Copyright - 2017 Portland Press Herald)

AUGUSTA, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- In a letter delivered to House members Tuesday, Governor LePage slammed representatives for voting into law a new legal age to purchase tobacco.

"Quite simply, you are hypocrites," LePage writes. "You agree to try them as adults in a court of law; you ask them to vote for you in our elections.... and you allow them to smoke 'medical' marijuana. But now you say they cannot decide for themselves whether they want to buy cigarettes."

The new age to purchase tobacco is 21.

Later on in the letter, he acknowledges the dangers of smoking to a person's health. "I would never encourage anyone of any age to smoke cigarettes. However, you can't have it both ways."

Read the full letter below.

LD 1170- House by Kattey Ortiz on Scribd

