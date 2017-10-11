York County Sheriff fields questions on ICE in-person, online

York County Sheriff, Bill King.

Residents of York County had a chance to question their sheriff Wednesday evening about his critical stance on holding immigrants in jail on ICE detainer requests.

Only a few people attended the forum in Old Orchard on that topic Wednesday, but the sheriff has gotten dozens of comments on the topic on his Facebook pages.

Sheriff King says he believes holding immigrants in his jail for extended periods of time simply isn't right if they've done nothing wrong.

He also says incarceration without an actual warrant can cost taxpayers a lot of money for no reason and he's told ICE that himself.

“I have one individual right now in jail that has an ICE detainer,” said King. “I explained to them that if his case gets settled, that I'm not going to detain him. They have to take custody of him and they understand that.”

King says future court decisions could determine the legality of ICE detainers and how long inmates in situations involving detainers should be handled.

