Yes, those are free jackets on lightposts in Portland

PORTLAND, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- Last winter, NEWS CENTER did a story about a selfless Mainer buying jackets for those who need it.

Well, she's back.

Once a week, Gabriella Kaper makes a trip to Goodwill and buys extra jackets for others. She ties them lightposts in downtown Portland with a note reading, "I am not lost! Please take me if you need me."

"We all know how cold Maine is," she said. "I think just being able to help someone, no matter how big and no matter how small, it's very rewarding."

Kaper said at most, it costs her just $5 a week. Since she started the project last year, people from out-of-state have shipped boxes of jackets to help.

But she insists it doesn't have to be exclusive to Maine.

"I really want people to look at how easy it is, and how inexpensive it is. Five dollars is nothing for a lot of us."

