Yearbook gun photo and controversy it raised go viral

STANDISH, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- The yearbook photo that became the talk of Bonny Eagle High School is now part of the national discussion about guns.

The picture shows Bonny Eagle senior Wade Gelinas holding his shotgun. He wanted the picture to appear in the yearbook of the Standish school to show his love for hunting. In denying his request, school officials cited the code of conduct that prohibits depictions of weapons.

Gelinas posted the picture on Facebook with an explanation of his viewpoint. Comments quickly multiplied with strong opinions on both sides.

The story grew even bigger after being featured on NEWS CENTER last week. National news services picked up the story and spread it to news outlets across the country, generating interest from their viewers and readers. And more exposure could be coming after a prominent national publication reached out to NEWS CENTER for assistance with an article.

